Another afternoon with triple digits across the state as we just continue to see this heat. Skies have been very sunny as well and winds have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. As we transition past sunset into our evening we will start to cool down gradually into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Winds overnight will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow afternoon we will see our afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Skies will remain sunny and we will have winds out of the southeast around 10 mph. Through the evening temps will drop to the mid 70s for our overnight lows and skies remain mostly clear. Winds through the night will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.