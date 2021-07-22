KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers popping up across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Winds have turned out of the southeast bringing some of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Ridging in the upper levels from the west will continue to suppress any strong or severe storms from forming. Temperatures will be a bit hotter as well with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Tonight skies will clear out with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow winds will continue to turn, becoming more from the south rather than southeast. That will reduce the amount of moisture moving into the area and increase the temperatures going into the weekend. Afternoon highs this weekend will get into the upper 90s.

Next week, triple digit heat returns to the Concho Valley, some locations will top out in the upper 90s, while other break into the lower 100s. This year has been cooler for the summer, so far we have only seen 5 days of 100 degree or hotter. Normally, San Angelo averages 18 days of 100+ heat. For Context, last year we had 60 days of 100 degrees of hotter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

90°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.