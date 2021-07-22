KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers popping up across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Winds have turned out of the southeast bringing some of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Ridging in the upper levels from the west will continue to suppress any strong or severe storms from forming. Temperatures will be a bit hotter as well with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Tonight skies will clear out with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow winds will continue to turn, becoming more from the south rather than southeast. That will reduce the amount of moisture moving into the area and increase the temperatures going into the weekend. Afternoon highs this weekend will get into the upper 90s.

Next week, triple digit heat returns to the Concho Valley, some locations will top out in the upper 90s, while other break into the lower 100s. This year has been cooler for the summer, so far we have only seen 5 days of 100 degree or hotter. Normally, San Angelo averages 18 days of 100+ heat. For Context, last year we had 60 days of 100 degrees of hotter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.