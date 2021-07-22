KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 22nd

Isolated showers popping up across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Winds have turned out of the southeast bringing some of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Ridging in the upper levels from the west will continue to suppress any strong or severe storms from forming. Temperatures will be a bit hotter as well with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Tonight skies will clear out with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow winds will continue to turn, becoming more from the south rather than southeast. That will reduce the amount of moisture moving into the area and increase the temperatures going into the weekend. Afternoon highs this weekend will get into the upper 90s.

Next week, triple digit heat returns to the Concho Valley, some locations will top out in the upper 90s, while other break into the lower 100s. This year has been cooler for the summer, so far we have only seen 5 days of 100 degree or hotter. Normally, San Angelo averages 18 days of 100+ heat. For Context, last year we had 60 days of 100 degrees of hotter.