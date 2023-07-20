Heat and mostly clear skies dominate the majority of Texas, allowing afternoon temperatures to soar into the triple digits across the Concho Valley this afternoon. A few passing high clouds moving in from the north but not enough to impact the afternoon temperatures.

Saturday and into the weekend, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible as an area of instability moves into the region from the northeast, this will also help pull down the afternoon high temperatures back into the upper 90s and lower 100s, while offering some increased cloud coverage.

Next week, temperatures climb back up into the 100s as the high pressure center slides eastward and over Texas.