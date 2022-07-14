Scattered showers and storms across the region and will continue to linger through the evening hours. The band of storms started in the northern parts of the Concho Valley near I-20. Through the afternoon those storms have been moving southward and will continue to slowing track to the south into the early evening. Ahead of the storms afternoon highs peaked in the upper 90s and lower 100s, but temperatures are quickly dropping behind the band of storms. Tonight, temperatures will cool back down into the 70s.

Friday, conditions will begin to dry out heading into the weekend, temperatures remain mostly unchanged through the weekend and into next week. Afternoon highs will stay hovering around the triple digit mark with overnight lows in the 70s.