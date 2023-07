Near record heat and sunny skies continue for the Concho Valley. The Excessive Heat Warnings have been expanded to cover most of the Concho Valley and will continue until 9pm on Friday. Temperatures soared into the 100s this afternoon across most of the state as high pressure continues to persist off to the west of the area.

The hot conditions are expected to continue through the 7 day forecast period as the blocking high pressure system will remain in place over the southwestern United States.