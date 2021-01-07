KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, January the 7th

A cold and quiet weather pattern for the end of the week. Highs for Thursday got to mid 50s and a few upper 60s. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s to start Friday. Winds from the North West keeps our highs in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Late Saturday night a low pressure is moving closer to the Concho Valley bringing some rain chances.

Rain leads into the beginning of Sunday. This slowly transitions to a mix of precipitation to snow into the afternoon. The low pressure is the big factor for how much accumulation we could see. If it stays north along I-20 the Concho Valley will see light accumulation. If the low move further south it could mean a bit more snow.