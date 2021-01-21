KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, January the 21st

Rain early today that lead to a break before overnight rain chances. The overcast clouds kept our temperatures on the cool side of low 60s and upper 50s. Friday clouds are starting to clear out and temperatures are staying on the warmer side for this time of year. The weekend actually brings low 70s. Another front overnight Sunday brings some rain chances and cool temperatures back for the Concho Valley.

Next week is a quiet weather pattern with 60s and mostly clear skies throughout the day. Overnight lows stay in the upper 30s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

