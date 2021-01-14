KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, January the 14th

A warm day with highs in the low 60s and a few places in the upper 50s. A windy as well with winds getting up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight clear skies and overnight lows get to the low 30s. Friday highs are back in the mid 50s and overnight temperatures below freezing. The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the mid 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.

Next week temperatures staying cold in the low 50s. Surface and upper atmosphere are coming from the northwest keeping the Concho Valley cold. The low pressure sets up on the coast bringing in a few clouds and rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.