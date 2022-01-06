Cold across the region as the cold front pushed through the region. Temperatures dropped 20-25 degrees across most of the state, afternoon highs struggled to get up into the low 40s. Some upper level have passed through from the northwest. Tonight overnight lows will tumble into the lower 20s and upper teens as clear skies will continue.

Friday, winds will turn from the south and southwest increase temperatures going into the weekend. Afternoon highs will get up into the 60s. Saturday will continue to see temperatures climb into the 70s before another cold front moves into the region.

Next week, some cooler temperatures as the area settles into average temperatures pattern, another push of some increased moisture from the southwest will develop some scattered showers and storms over Texas on Wednesday.