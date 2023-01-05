A very sunny day across the Concho Valley this afternoon for another beautiful day in the area. Winds calmed down last night and have been out of the south around 10 mph today. Afternoon temps remained above average today as well with highs reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Going into tonight temps will drop into the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows. We will continue clear skies going into the nighttime as well, and winds will be out of the south still but calming to about 5-10 mph.

For our Friday we will see winds pick up once again throughout the afternoon out of the south at 10-20 mph. Warmer conditions also pursue as afternoon highs reach the low 70s. Sunny conditions continue though some high level clouds rolling through the area. As we pass midnight we see temps drop into the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as well as winds still out of the south though calming to 5-10 mph and even calmer after midnight.

To start our weekend we see slightly cooler conditions as afternoon highs return to the upper 60s. Clouds start to build up in the area for some partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Winds shift now out of the north at 5-10 mph. Going into the overnight hours winds shift now out of the northeast at 5 mph. Clouds continue to build for mostly cloudy skies overnight and temps get chilly again overnight as they drop into the upper 30s.

For our Sunday we continue to get a little closer to some more seasonable temps. Afternoon temps remain in the low to mid 60s for afternoon highs. Clouds roll through the Concho Valley throughout the afternoon for again some partly cloudy skies. Winds now out of the north northeast pretty calm though, only at about 5 mph and shifting out of the southeast further into the afternoon, and remaining so even into the overnight hours. We continue partly cloudy skies overnight as well and temps drop back down into the low 40s and upper 30s for another chilly night in the area.