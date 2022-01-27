Cloudy conditions across most of the area, temperatures warmed up into the 50s this afternoon with cooler conditions lingering into the western parts of the Concho Valley. Tonight, a cold front will begin to move through the region, increasing winds from the north at 10-15 MPH with just up to 25 MPH so some overnight howling could begin to increase as you settle down for the night. This cold front will not bring a strong drop in temperatures.

Friday, winds will begin to decrease and turn out of the southwest and that will allow temperatures to bounce back into the 60s for the weekend and 70s going into next week.

Clear skies expected for this weekend and light winds, heading into the work week late Sunday night into Monday morning an area of upper level moisture will begin to move into the region from the west, this will increase some isolated rain showers for the West Texas region, but not affect temperatures all that much.

Next Wednesday, a strong cold frontal system will move through the southern plains bring a nearly 20-25 degree drop with some increased rain chances across the state of Texas.