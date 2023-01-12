Much cooler across the region thanks to the cold front that has push off to the east. Temperatures behind the front have dropped nearly 20-25 degrees, pulling the afternoon highs across the Concho Valley and much of Texas back into low 60s. Overnight, lows will continue to drop falling below the freezing mark for the majority of the area. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s, as winds will start to calm down.

Friday and into the weekend, winds will turn back out of the south allowing for a warming trend to restart over the region going into next week. Temperatures will climb from the 60s into the 70s for afternoon highs next week. Breezy conditions will persist into the weekend and rolling into the begin of the workweek.

Next cold front is set to arrive late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, that will reset the temperatures back into the 60s with northerly winds and some isolated showers as the system moves to the east.