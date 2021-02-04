KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 4th
San Angelo51°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee50°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado50°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon50°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden51°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
A warm day with our highest temperatures happening early in the afternoon. Highs got to the mid 70s before a cold front. Overnight are on the cold side due to the cold front with mid 30s for overnight lows. We will be back to normal with overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs in the low 60s.
For the rest of the weekend temperatures stay closer to normal. The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s and keeps the cold temperatures for a couple of days.
