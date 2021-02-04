KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 4th

Weather

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

A warm day with our highest temperatures happening early in the afternoon. Highs got to the mid 70s before a cold front. Overnight are on the cold side due to the cold front with mid 30s for overnight lows. We will be back to normal with overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs in the low 60s.

For the rest of the weekend temperatures stay closer to normal. The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s and keeps the cold temperatures for a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday

51° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 39°

Friday

66° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 66° 43°

Saturday

68° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 35°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 75° 48°

Monday

78° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 78° 38°

Tuesday

64° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 28°

Wednesday

46° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 46° 24°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

