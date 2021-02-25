KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 25th
San Angelo45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee43°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon42°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
A cloudy day with cold temperatures with our highs that got to the low 50s. Overnight our lows are back in the 30s with a few showers. We warm back up to for the weekend with low 70s and partly cloudy skies.
The next system brings cool air back on Sunday with a few clouds. The moisture and up lift comes through on Monday. A few scattered showers move across the area as the low pressure moves East. For the rest of the week it warms back up to upper 60s.
San Angelo45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee43°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon42°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
- Humidity