KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 25th

Cloudy

San Angelo

45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

43°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

42°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Overcast. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

A cloudy day with cold temperatures with our highs that got to the low 50s. Overnight our lows are back in the 30s with a few showers. We warm back up to for the weekend with low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next system brings cool air back on Sunday with a few clouds. The moisture and up lift comes through on Monday. A few scattered showers move across the area as the low pressure moves East. For the rest of the week it warms back up to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday

45° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 39°

Friday

71° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 71° 48°

Saturday

80° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 57°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 62° 40°

Monday

49° / 37°
Showers
Showers 55% 49° 37°

Tuesday

65° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 46°

Wednesday

72° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 72° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

10 PM
Showers
56%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
42°

41°

2 AM
Showers
36%
41°

41°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
41°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
40°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
41°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
43°

46°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

