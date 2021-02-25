KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 25th

A cloudy day with cold temperatures with our highs that got to the low 50s. Overnight our lows are back in the 30s with a few showers. We warm back up to for the weekend with low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

The next system brings cool air back on Sunday with a few clouds. The moisture and up lift comes through on Monday. A few scattered showers move across the area as the low pressure moves East. For the rest of the week it warms back up to upper 60s.