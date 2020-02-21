KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 20th

A cloudy and cold Thursday with highs that got to the mid 40s. A few breaks from the clouds on Friday with a slow warm up. Friday’s highs get to 50. The weekend warm and windy with a few clouds. Saturday highs get to 60 with winds 10 to 15 miles per hour. Gusts get up to 25 miles per hour. Sunday evening warming with highs in the 70s. Winds stronger with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south. Gusts get up to 30 miles per hour.

A weak cold front on Monday cools down the Concho Valley a little bit. The second cold front on Tuesday brings 50s for highs. Both of these cold fronts are dry and just bring cold temps for our area.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.