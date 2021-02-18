KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 18th

Fair

San Angelo

21°F Fair Feels like 13°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
11°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

22°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

19°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
11°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

19°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
11°F Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

20°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 9°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
13°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

South Western parts of the Concho Valley are still seeing some snow going into the evening. The rest of the area are seeing cloudy conditions and temperatures got to the upper and mid 20s. In the evening we see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens. Friday is finally getting us a break from clouds and below freezing conditions. Highs for Friday are in the 40s and a breeze out of the south. This will allow for the snow to melt and start our warming trend into the weekend.

Saturday highs are in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday looks to be closer to normal this time of year with low 60s and mostly clear skies. Overnight a weak cold front brings our lows back below freezing. The start of the week is on the cool side but not as bad this past week with low 60s.

Monday is in the low 60s and warming up after that into the week. We could see mid week get close to 70s before another cold front brings back mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday

22° / 13°
Fair
Fair 0% 22° 13°

Friday

50° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 50° 27°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 40°

Sunday

55° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 55° 26°

Monday

62° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 38°

Tuesday

65° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 48°

Wednesday

69° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 41°

22°

9 PM
Clear
2%
22°

20°

10 PM
Clear
2%
20°

19°

11 PM
Clear
2%
19°

17°

12 AM
Clear
2%
17°

17°

1 AM
Clear
2%
17°

16°

2 AM
Clear
2%
16°

15°

3 AM
Clear
3%
15°

15°

4 AM
Clear
7%
15°

15°

5 AM
Clear
7%
15°

14°

6 AM
Clear
7%
14°

14°

7 AM
Clear
7%
14°

15°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
15°

21°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
21°

28°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

33°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
37°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

43°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
43°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
46°

41°

7 PM
Clear
2%
41°

37°

8 PM
Clear
3%
37°

