KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 18th
San Angelo21°F Fair Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee22°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado19°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon19°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden20°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
South Western parts of the Concho Valley are still seeing some snow going into the evening. The rest of the area are seeing cloudy conditions and temperatures got to the upper and mid 20s. In the evening we see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens. Friday is finally getting us a break from clouds and below freezing conditions. Highs for Friday are in the 40s and a breeze out of the south. This will allow for the snow to melt and start our warming trend into the weekend.
Saturday highs are in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday looks to be closer to normal this time of year with low 60s and mostly clear skies. Overnight a weak cold front brings our lows back below freezing. The start of the week is on the cool side but not as bad this past week with low 60s.
Monday is in the low 60s and warming up after that into the week. We could see mid week get close to 70s before another cold front brings back mid to upper 50s.
