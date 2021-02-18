KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 18th

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.

South Western parts of the Concho Valley are still seeing some snow going into the evening. The rest of the area are seeing cloudy conditions and temperatures got to the upper and mid 20s. In the evening we see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens. Friday is finally getting us a break from clouds and below freezing conditions. Highs for Friday are in the 40s and a breeze out of the south. This will allow for the snow to melt and start our warming trend into the weekend.

Saturday highs are in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday looks to be closer to normal this time of year with low 60s and mostly clear skies. Overnight a weak cold front brings our lows back below freezing. The start of the week is on the cool side but not as bad this past week with low 60s.

Monday is in the low 60s and warming up after that into the week. We could see mid week get close to 70s before another cold front brings back mid to upper 50s.