KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 11th

Cloudy

San Angelo

28°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

26°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

25°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

27°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of light freezing rain this evening. The clouds lingering overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
22°F Periods of light freezing rain this evening. The clouds lingering overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

26°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Denis King, Southern Tom Green

A chilly day that started with freezing rain and slick roads. Temperatures have stayed below freezing with low 30s and overnight lows getting back to the mid 20s. The moisture is clearing out for the Concho Valley. Friday and Saturday are dry with temperatures staying below freezing.

Sunday and Monday are the biggest days for winter weather impact. Temperatures Sunday are in the mid 20s for highs, lows are single digit. Sunday night snow starts moving in across the Concho Valley. Heavier snow fall is closer to I-20 and North Western parts of our area. Majority of us will 1 to 3 inches of snow after Monday.

The snow on Monday won’t be melting as highs are only getting to the upper teens with a few low 20s. Tuesday we do see a warm up with temperatures getting just above freezing. This does not last long with another front on Wednesday bringing back below freezing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday

29° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 29° 24°

Friday

31° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 31° 21°

Saturday

29° / 16°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 34% 29° 16°

Sunday

20° /
PM Snow Showers
PM Snow Showers 36% 20°

Monday

20° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 20°

Tuesday

40° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 40° 27°

Wednesday

37° / 18°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 43% 37° 18°

Hourly Forecast

28°

8 PM
Freezing Drizzle
33%
28°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
29°

28°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

26°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
26°

25°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
25°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
25°

26°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
26°

27°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
28°

29°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
29°

30°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
30°

28°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
28°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.