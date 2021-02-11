KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, February the 11th











Denis King, Southern Tom Green

A chilly day that started with freezing rain and slick roads. Temperatures have stayed below freezing with low 30s and overnight lows getting back to the mid 20s. The moisture is clearing out for the Concho Valley. Friday and Saturday are dry with temperatures staying below freezing.

Sunday and Monday are the biggest days for winter weather impact. Temperatures Sunday are in the mid 20s for highs, lows are single digit. Sunday night snow starts moving in across the Concho Valley. Heavier snow fall is closer to I-20 and North Western parts of our area. Majority of us will 1 to 3 inches of snow after Monday.

The snow on Monday won’t be melting as highs are only getting to the upper teens with a few low 20s. Tuesday we do see a warm up with temperatures getting just above freezing. This does not last long with another front on Wednesday bringing back below freezing.