The winter precipitation has mostly come to an end for the Concho Valley, some isolated snow flurries could still be possible through the evening hours. The greatest concern will now shift to the colder temperatures and the extreme wind chills. Afternoon highs still stayed below freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Winds have been gusting up to 25 MPH across the area pulling those wind chill values into the single digits.

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire Concho Valley from Thursday 6PM until Friday 10AM. Wind chills overnight could drop to as low as -5 degrees, limit time outdoors and ensure that no skin is exposed by putting on layers to keep warm.

Friday, temperatures will warm slightly but still hover around the freezing mark in the afternoon. Skies will begin to clear up and some increased sunlight could help to melt away the ice.

Warmer this weekend as Saturday and Sunday will warm back up into the 40s and 50s for afternoon highs.

Next week will see mostly clear skies with temperatures returning to the 60s.