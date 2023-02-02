Skies will continue to clear out through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures saw a slight bump this afternoon with highs reaching up into the 40s. Overnight lows will dip back below freezing so some areas could experience the freezing of moisture on the ground.

Friday, the warming trend will continue with afternoon highs peaking in the 50s and clear skies across the Concho Valley. Winds will start to turn out of the southwest with some gusty conditions during the afternoon hours. Those southerly winds will continue to warming trend through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

This weekend, warm but windy as temperatures climb back into the 60s for afternoon highs and closer to the normal temperatures for the beginning of February. Monday adds on the trend with some locations reaching the low 70s.

Next cold front will move into the area by the middle of next week, colder air behind the front and increased rain chances, but not expecting any winter weather at this time.