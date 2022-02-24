Big change for the second half of the day as clouds begin to clear out from the west towards the east. Temperatures started increasing with some sunlight, but as the sunset approaches temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s.

Warmer Friday but some upper level clouds will move into the region from the west. Temperatures will still stay cool and below average with highs in the 40s but much warmer than the past couple of days.

Saturday more clouds increase from the southeast in the lower levels, with some possible isolated rain showers in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley, most of us will stay dry and just see the increased cloud coverage.

Sunday and into next week, high pressure rebuilds into western parts of the United States will allow temperatures to climb into the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies expected for the majority of next week.