Sunny with few clouds in the area with winds out of the East and staying Easterly through the evening. Highs were in the low 70’s but dropping down into the 40’s later tonight and this evening.

Friday highs will sit near the mid 50’s hovering around 54 degrees. Temperatures stay cool tomorrow afternoon and into the night dropping down to the low 40’s again as that frontal system pushes over us. With it, comes increased cloud coverage as rain chances increasing but will remain isolated in nature.

Expect those clouds to stick around early in the morning Saturday and lasting throughout the day. Temperatures warm up reaching the mid 60’s as that cloud cover keeps things relatively the same staying around 58 with more of a chance to see those spotty rain showers.

By Sunday things start to really heat up touching the low 80’s, as winds turn more out of the south. Temperatures will begin dropping drastically down to the mid 40’s reaching 45 as the sun starts to go down. The better rain chances for the weekend will be overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a frontal system moves into the area from the west, behind the rain gusty winds will pick with gust reaching up to near 35 MPH at times.

Tuesday really shaping up to look like beautiful morning with highs touching the low 80’s lows warming up more of those evening temperatures that we’ve seen into the mid 50’s as that cloud coverage pushes back into our area from the West and through the night into Wednesday.

Wednesday still looking like 82 as that cloud coverage remains over the Concho Valley as rain chances increase with winds of of the East as another system begins to affect our area.