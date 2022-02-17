A cold front pushed through the region early this morning dropping temperatures across by nearly 30-40 degrees. Some isolated thunderstorms moved through bringing some gusty winds and rain for the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs stayed in the 40s and 50s, tonight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. Winds have been gusty from the northwest with gust up to 30 MPH but will begin to die down this evening.

Warmer through the weekend as winds turn from the southwest and afternoon highs slowly climb back into the 60s and 70s this weekend. Mostly clear skies will continue through the weekend with some clouds increasing late on Sunday.

Monday, temperatures will flirt with the 80s for afternoon highs but some isolated showers will develop late on President’s Day.

Midweek, another cold front is set to move into the state of Texas and that could bring the return of some winterly mix to the forecast but there is a lot that could change in the forecast between now and then so keep be sure to follow KLST for all the latest weather updates.