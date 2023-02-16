Colder conditions across the Concho Valley as afternoon highs only got up into the 40s for most of the area. Winds continue to remain breezy from the north, that will continue to bring in to the cold air overnight with lows falling well below freezing and into the mid 20s.

Another cold afternoon for Friday with highs warmer slightly into the lows 50s. Winds will decrease throughout the day and start to turn out of the south into the evening hours. That will restart the warming trend into the weekend.

Winds increasing out of the south, that will allow temperatures to soar into the 70s and 80s to start off next week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to build into the region as upper level high clouds move into the area from the southwest. The breezy conditions are expected to persist for the majority of next week, with winds gusting up to 25 MPH during the afternoon hours.