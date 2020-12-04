KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, December the 3rd

A cloudy day with highs in the mid 40s. Into the evening and overnight the clouds will clear out and lows will get to the mid 20s. Wind chills Friday morning could make it feel like the upper teens for a few places in the Concho Valley. For the end of the week and into the weekend warm temperatures are slowly coming aback to the area.

Next week, quiet weather pattern for the Concho Valley. Highs are back to normal for December with mid 60s. Lows are at or just above the freezing point for the start of the mornings.