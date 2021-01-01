KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, December the 31st

A cloudy, cold and snowy Thursday with highs in the low 30s. We will see about 1 to 3 inches of snow through this event as the low pressure moves North East. Overnight lows are in the mid 20s and stays cloudy. Snow slowly clears out for the overnight into Friday morning.

After this low pressure our temperatures and conditions slowly get back to normal. Highs are back into the 50s and temperatures staying at freezing. Another weak front moves across the area on Wednesday keeping it cool. This front does not bring rain chances.