Another above average day across the area with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. We started today off with cloudy skies, but we have seen the blue sky peek through a bit. Winds have been out of the south southwest at 5 mph. These winds will remain calm and at about 5 mph out of the south southwest as we go into tonight as well. Clouds will build back up into tonight as well for mostly cloudy skies once again tonight. Temps don’t cool down too much as we only drop to the lower 60s for our lows tonight.

Tomorrow temps decrease slightly as we will see highs in the low to mid 70s to end our workweek off. Winds very light as we start our day and out of the east southeast though increasing to 5-10 mph as we go further into our morning. Our mostly cloudy conditions will remain prominent throughout the area as well for our Friday. As we settle down into nighttime across the area we will continue mostly cloudy skies and see winds out of the south southeast at calming back to around 5 mph. Temps cool down into the low 60s once again for our overnight lows.

To start our weekend we will see some isolated showers across the area. Again continuing partly sunny skies, and temps remaining warm and above average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds remain pretty calm and out of the southeast at 5 mph that will shift out of the northeast as we get further into our evening. Showers fizzle out as we pass sunset and as we go into the nighttime, while skies remain cloudy but only partly cloudy as some cloud coverage is lost. Winds out of the north northeast at 5 about mph. Temps cool down into the upper 40s for a slightly chilly night.

Skies start to become less cloudy as we go into our Sunday as well, as we will see mostly sunny conditions. Temps decrease slightly as we see highs in the upper 60s. Winds remain calm at south southeast for our afternoon and shifting just out of the southeast as we go into tonight at about 5-10 mph. We continue partly cloudy skies into our nighttime and temps cool down into the mid to upper 50s.