We’re nearing the end of the year, and seeing some above average temps across the area. While we did decrease the temps from what we were seeing yesterday afternoon as afternoon highs were in the mid 60s. Also seeing cloudy conditions across our afternoon. A few sprinkles throughout the Concho Valley as some very light showers moved through. Winds have been out of the northwest at 5-10 mph throughout our afternoon and as we transition into nighttime we see winds still out of the northwest, but calming to about 5 mph. We continue mostly cloudy skies into the night as well. Temps cool down back into the low 40s for another chilly night.

Going into our Friday we could continue seeing some isolated showers moving through the Concho Valley. Along with these slight chances at showers we will see mostly cloudy skies for the area. We will also see winds out of the south at about 5 mph throughout our afternoon. Afternoon highs remain similar to today as we see low 60s. Going into our overnight hours temps cool down into the low 40s once again for our overnight lows. We continue a slight chance of showers as well, and skies start to clear for some mostly clear conditions across the area. Winds shift once again, now out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

For our Saturday, and New Years Eve forecast, we see all showers clear out of the area and sunny conditions make their way back into the area. We also pick up our winds for some breezy conditions out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph for our morning and increasing to 15-20 mph into the afternoon as well as gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon temps increase as well with highs reaching back into the low 70s. Going into our nighttime hours we see temps drop back down to the upper 40s, though warmer than the night prior, still a chilly night. We build our cloud coverage back into the are with partly cloudy skies overnight, and winds decrease to about 10 mph, out of the southwest.

To start 2023 off we see temps continuing to increase as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies to start our day off, and going into our afternoon as well. Winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. A pretty calm day for us here in the Concho Valley. Going past sunset temps start to drop and continue to fall until we reach a low in the mid to upper 50s for the area. Winds calm down to about 10 mph and shift out of the south now. Mostly cloudy skies remain prominent into our nighttime hours as well.