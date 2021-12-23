Record heat across the southern plains, temperatures in the Concho Valley climbed into the mid 80s breaking records along the way. Some thin cirrus clouds continue to move across the area, but not enough cloud coverage to affect temperatures across the area. Tonight, overnight lows will slide into the mid 50s with mostly clear skies continuing.

Christmas Eve, Another round of warm temperatures with winds from the southwest at 10-15 MPH, gusty winds will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours with gust up to 25-30 MPH. Temperatures will creep into the upper 80s with some more potential records tied or broken. Lows will stay in the mid 50s.

Christmas Day, Above average temperatures and likely broken records as the area will remain under high pressure along temperatures to heat up in the 80s. Winds will start to calm down slightly across the region.

Next week, temperatures will begin to slightly cool off, still staying above average but falling below the record threshold.