Harsh cold front made it’s arrival this morning and dropped our temps to the 20s and we hung out in the 20s for the afternoon and have since started to drop into the teens. Winds making it feel like single digits and prominent wind chills will continue into overnight hours as winds remain gusty. Wind chill advisory and freeze warning went into effect this morning and aren’t lifted until Friday afternoon. Temps dropping to single digits tonight and feeling close to zero and dropping into possible negatives.

Temps don’t leave below freezing for our afternoon tomorrow as we remain very cold, though wind chills do lessen and we won’t feel as frigid. Temps return to the teens overnight.

For our Christmas Eve forecast we see temps above freezing for a brief moment A very wintery feeling day to get us in the holiday spirit. Overnight temps do drop below freezing once again for our overnight lows in the low 20s.