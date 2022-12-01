Cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours with some patchy fog possible in low lying area across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only drop a few degree thanks to the cloud coverage with lows in the 50s and upper 40s.

Skies will clear out by the late morning hours with mostly clear skies throughout the region. Ample sunshine and increasing winds from the south will allow temperatures to climb up into the 70s for the majority of the viewing area.

Next cold front arrives on Saturday, dropping temperatures and increase cloud coverage throughout the region. An isolated showers will be possible with the cold front’s arrive but the most of the area will just see the increased clouds and dreary skies.

Next week, temperatures will stay above average with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s, with another cold front expected by the middle of next week, that front could usher in a second shot of some isolated rain.