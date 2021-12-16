Much calmer across the Concho Valley going into the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front has stalled out over the state of Texas, keeping the cooler temperatures to the north. Temperatures stayed in the mid 70s for afternoon highs, with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the increased cloud coverage will help to the temperatures on the warm side for overnight lows. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will continue to see the warmer temperatures and mostly cloudy skies continue, as we head into the evening hours that cold front will begin to creep to the south allowing for some isolated showers and storms to develop across the central and southern parts of the state.

Rain chances will increase going into Saturday with isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Overnight on Saturday going into Sunday morning, colder temperatures close to the freezing mark and precipitation could increase the chance of seeing some flurries in the higher elevations. Temperatures will struggle to get below the freezing point so no accumulation is expected.

Late Sunday and going into the work week conditions will clear out as the front pushes to the east and temperatures will warm back up in the 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies.