KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 6th

Triple digits and upper 90s across the Concho Valley with plenty of sunshine. winds from the south are 10 to 15 miles per hour and slowly dying down through the end of the week. The weekend stays in the triple digits. Surface low pressure stays north of the state and the dry line staying in New Mexico.

Upper atmosphere high pressure keeps instability and rising air from forming showers or clouds. That is what keeps the Concho Valley dry and sunny throughout the week and into the weekend. The pattern stays like this into next week.