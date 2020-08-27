KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 27th

Today was 102 and warming up for the day and evenings. Lows are staying warm with mid 70s. A heat advisory is in effect for Friday evening with temperatures getting above 103. The weekend stays warm with triple digits and the possibility of the heat advisory being extended into Saturday.

Next week stays warm in the upper 90s but a front does move south into the Concho Valley. This front brings late rain chances Monday and Tuesday. With a few showers lingering on Wednesday. Warm out and instability could make some of these storms stronger and potential get to severe level.