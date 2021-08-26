KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 26th

A nice August day with a few clouds but mostly clear skies. Highs across the Concho Valley got to the mid 90s. A light breeze from the South East at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight we cool down to the low 70s. A few areas see upper 60s for overnight lows.

The end of the week we see some change to our weather pattern. We add some cloud cover and a few degrees cooler. Highs are closer to the low 90s. One thing to watch is the possibility of a tropical disturbance forming along Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression Nine is going to build in strength to Hurricane status. Models are currently showing Louisiana. This could bring rain to the state and the Concho Valley.

Clear

San Angelo

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

