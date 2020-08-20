KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A partly cloudy start to the day keeping our temperatures on the cooler side with mid 90s. Lows tonight in the low 70s. Friday temperatures get back to the upper 90s. The late evening a few isolated showers move across the Concho Valley. Saturday a lower chance of showers to the eastern part of the Concho Valley.

Next week the tropics are the big factor for our weather. Two tropical depressions are predicted to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical depression 14 is the one to effect the Texas Coast line. This could bring more cloud cover and lower high temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.