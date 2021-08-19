KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 19th

Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Clear skies and a nice breeze from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We stay in this quiet below average temperatures pattern until next week. At the surface and upper atmosphere no big changes are coming down the line. An upper atmosphere high keeps temperatures getting to hot and staying at average or a few degree below.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

