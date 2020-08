An Excessive heat warning and Heat advisory is in effect until 7pm Saturday. Temperatures get above 105 in the northern part of the Concho Valley. Temperatures in the southern part of the Concho Valley get above 103.

The weekend starts to cool back down to the lower triple digits. The upper atmosphere ridge slowly moves west. This movement allows for temperatures to cool off both for highs and lows. It also allows for a few late day showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.