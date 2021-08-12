KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, August the 12th

Weather

A few clouds and strong winds helped most of the highs across the Concho Valley in the 90s. Highs got to the upper 90s for the Northern counties and a few mid 90s along I-10. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.

Highs stay in the triple digits for the beginning of the week. End of the week temperatures cool down to upper 90s. Winds play a factor on bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This could bring isolated showers on Sunday of next weekend. The rain and cloud cover helps with our highs. Low 90s are expected with the rain chances and cloud cover of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

98°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.