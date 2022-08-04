The heat continues for the Lone Star State, with the Concho Valley seeing afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The Heat Advisory will continue into the evening hours for the northern parts of the area. The good news is that another Heat Advisory for the weekend is unlikely as temperatures will begin to decrease.

A stray shower or storm will be possible going into the weekend as moisture increases from the southeast. That will also increase the cloud coverage and hopeful keep those afternoon highs just a bit closer to average for this time of year.

Rain chances will increase further by the middle of next week as the upper level high begin to move up to the northwest and allows for a bit more instability in the atmosphere.

Lower temperatures and rain chances are short lived as the area dries out going into the next weekend with afternoon highs climb back up into the triple digits.