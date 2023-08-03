Afternoon highs remained in the triple digits for the majority of the area today. Skies have been blue and sunny. As we go into the evening our temps will gradually cool to the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will also remain mostly clear looking ahead to our evening.

Afternoon highs return to the triple digits tomorrow afternoon as we finish up our workweek. Skies will remain clear once again as we continue our dry conditions. Through the evening we will cool to the 70s again overnight. Skies remain mostly clear as well.