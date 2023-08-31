We increased our temps back to the triple digits on this Thursday afternoon. Skies have been extremely sunny all day as well. Winds have been out of the east at 5-10 mph. As we head into our evening hours we will see temps drop down to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear to give us a good chance at seeing our full moon tonight. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

As we look ahead to our Friday we will see our temps in the triple digits again, with an increase as compared to what we saw today. Skies will be sunny through our day tomorrow. Winds will start out of the east around 5 mph and will shift out of the south southwest through the later morning hours. As we go into our later hours of our day we will see temps drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s once again for overnight lows. Skies will be clear through the night. Winds will be out of the east at around 5-10 mph through the early evening, but shift out of the south after we pass midnight.