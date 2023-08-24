Temps picked right back up into the triple digits for us here in San Angelo. We reached an afternoon high of 101 degrees so far. Skies have been mostly sunny through our Thursday. As we look ahead to our evening forecast we will see our temps cool to the low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies also remain mostly clear through the night.

Looking ahead to our Friday as we finish our workweek we’ll continue to see triple digits through the Concho Valley for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly sunny through the early afternoon, but we will see clouds work into the area through the later afternoon. These clouds may bring some spotty showers along with them for our early evening hours. Temps will cool to the mid to upper 70s through overnight hours. Showers will dissipate through the night, but we’ll continue to see some clouds throughout the sky.