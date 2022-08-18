Scattered showers and storms continue into the overnight hours with temperatures falling back down into the 70s.

This weekend, rain chances will decrease slightly with some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours and increases cloud coverage to keep those afternoon highs in check.

Next week, increased moisture and instability from the west will move into the region producing widespread showers and storms across most of the state late Sunday through early Wednesday. Some areas could see some localized flooding in area as the past several month of dry conditions will make the flooding risk even greater.