Showers and storms pushed further south this afternoon with southern counties along I-10 seeing some scattered showers this afternoon. Temperatures today depends on which half of the Concho Valley you were in. Northern parts saw some clouds but temperatures climb up into the upper 90s, while the south saw cooler temperatures thanks to the afternoon rain.

Conditions will begin to dry out slightly with the upper level trough moving out of the region. The lack of instability will allow the high pressure to resume suppressing most storm development throughout the hot afternoon hours.

This weekend, temperatures will hover in the upper 90s and low 100s with a few isolated showers possible. The slight cooldown will be short lasting as we return to a warming trend for early next week.

By midweek, a cold front will begin to move into the state of Texas, bringing us some of cooler temperatures and increase rain chances for the second half of the week.