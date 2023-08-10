Record heat continues for the Concho Valley as San Angelo has broke another afternoon high temperatures for the 6th consecutive day. A few storms and showers will be possible into the evening for the northern parts of the Concho Valley in area like Sterling City and Robert Lee. Overnight lows will slide back down into the upper 70s and low 80s as those overnight temperatures have also been breaking record lately.

Dry and not as hot for the weekend. Temperatures will still stay in the 100s but will pull further away from the record books as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely continue into the weekend and into next week.