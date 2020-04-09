KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 9th

A few afternoon showers and warm temperatures, highs in the mid 70s for most of the Concho Valley. Friday a break from the rain with mid 70s. Overnight rain comes back with another low pressure system.

The weekend warms back up due to the low pressure, warm front and cold front. Saturday hold most of the rain with a few storms possible. Sunday is dry and on the warm side with upper 70s. The cold air finally gets to the Concho Valley on Monday.

Cold air from the north brings our lows back to the 60s. This gives a brisk start to the week.

