KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 8th

End of the week temperatures warm back up. We got to the mid 90s with lows getting into the upper 50s. This warm day pattern stays for Friday. Highs are back in the mid 90s. Lows will be cooler due to a cold front.

Saturday another front comes through early. This gives a cool start to the weekend and highs in the low 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s. The cool temperatures stay around in the 70s with cloud cover as well. Rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday are slight adding to cooling down our highs next week.