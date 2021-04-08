KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 8th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

End of the week temperatures warm back up. We got to the mid 90s with lows getting into the upper 50s. This warm day pattern stays for Friday. Highs are back in the mid 90s. Lows will be cooler due to a cold front.

Saturday another front comes through early. This gives a cool start to the weekend and highs in the low 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s. The cool temperatures stay around in the 70s with cloud cover as well. Rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday are slight adding to cooling down our highs next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 61°

Friday

95° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 51°

Saturday

80° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 53°

Sunday

92° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 61°

Monday

80° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 80° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 70° 54°

Wednesday

65° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 44% 65° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

63°

4 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

64°

6 AM
Clear
1%
64°

64°

7 AM
Clear
0%
64°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°
Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Generally clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.