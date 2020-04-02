Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, April the 2nd

Weather

A warm day with mid 80s and partly sunny skies. Friday the cold front brings a few storms throughout the day. Most of the Concho Valley won’t see these storms throughout Friday. Highs get to the mid 70s.

The weekend stays cloudy, cool, and rainy due to the front stalling in the southern part of the state. Saturday will have the most rain. Most of the Concho Valley will see some showers with a few areas getting a bit more rainfall. Temperatures are unseasonably cool, highs in the mid 60s. Sunday rain slowly diminishing and slowly warming up. Highs get back to the low 70s.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies for most of the week. The next cold front is timing out to late Thursday and Friday.

