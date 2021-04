A cloudy and rainy day with showers and rain scattered across the Concho Valley. Temperatures have stayed on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s. This pattern of clouds, rain and cool temperatures stays for a couple of days. Highs are in the low 70s and scattered showers into Saturday.

Sunday warms back up to the low 90s and last into Monday. A weak surface front on Tuesday cools down the Concho Valley slightly. Highs get back to the low 80s.